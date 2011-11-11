Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SEINO HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 239.32 247.18 492.00 (-3.2 pct) (+6.4 pct) (-1.1%) Operating 4.96 4.26 12.70

(+16.6 pct) (+361.2 pct)

(+3.0%) Recurring 7.87 8.98 18.20 (-12.4 pct) (+62.1 pct) (-9.6%) Net

4.97 4.31 8.00

(+15.1 pct) (+11.9 pct) (-5.3%) EPS Y24.94 Y21.67 Y40.19 Annual div

Y11.00 Y11.00 -Q4 div Y11.00 Y11.00

NOTE - Seino Holdings Co Ltd is a major trucking company.

