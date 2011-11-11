Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ISHII TOOL & ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.15 1.52 2.98 (-24.5 pct) (+181.6 pct) (+18.5%) Operating loss 247 mln prft 73 mln loss 167 mln

Recurring loss 224 mln prft 120 mln loss 124 mln Net loss 194 mln prft 141 mln loss 94 mln EPS loss Y24.99 prft Y18.18 loss Y12.09 Shares 8 mln 8 mln

Annual div

Y5.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Ishii Tool & Engineering Co Ltd is a semiconductor lead assembling maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

