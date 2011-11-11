Nov 11 (Reuters) -

RIKEN KEIKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.45 9.87 20.50 (+5.9 pct) (+21.1 pct) (+2.3%) Operating 1.44 1.52 3.15

(-4.9 pct) (+138.4 pct)

(+2.4%) Recurring 1.45 1.52 3.33 (-4.2 pct) (+110.5 pct) (+6.7%) Net

930 mln 979 mln 2.19

(-5.0 pct) (+55.6 pct) (+16.1%) EPS Y40.09 Y42.20 Y94.33 Annual div

Y17.00 Y17.00 -Q2 div Y8.50 Y8.50

-Q4 div Y8.50

Y8.50

NOTE - Riken Keiki Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of industrial gas detectors and gas measuring equipment.

