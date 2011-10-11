Oct 11 (Reuters) -

HITO-COMMUNICATIONS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 17.31 14.05 18.81

8.99 (+23.2 pct) (+9.9 pct)

(+8.7%) Operating 1.32 790 mln 1.51 857 mln

(+67.5 pct) (+24.4 pct) (+13.7%)

Recurring 1.32 783 mln 1.50 855 mln

(+68.5 pct) (+24.6 pct) (+13.8%)

Net 654 mln 395 mln

729 mln 406 mln

(+65.7 pct) (+22.6 pct) (+11.5%)

EPS Y361.49 Y110,350.39

Y326.15 Y181.51 Shares 2 mln 3,580

Annual div Y55.00 nil

Y75.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y55.00 nil Y75.00

NOTE - Hito-Communications Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

