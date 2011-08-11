Aug 11 (Reuters) -

THE MONOGATARI CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 15.75 12.78 18.85

8.94 (+23.1 pct) (+10.3 pct)

(+19.7%) (+15.5%) Operating 1.20 982 mln 1.48

636 mln

(+21.6 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+23.7%)

(-10.9%) Recurring 1.23 1.00 1.50

650 mln

(+22.8 pct) (+11.9 pct) (+21.8%)

(-11.2%) Net 530 mln 506 mln 763 mln

323 mln

(+4.6 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+43.9%)

(-4.8%) EPS Y124.24 Y410.27 Y154.51

Y65.50 Diluted EPS Y123.23 Y402.60

Shares 5 mln 1 mln Annual div Y21.00 Y50.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div

Y9.00 Y25.00 Y11.00

-Q4 div Y12.00 Y25.00 Y11.00

NOTE - The Monogatari Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

