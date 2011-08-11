Aug 11 (Reuters) -
THE MONOGATARI CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 15.75 12.78 18.85
8.94 (+23.1 pct) (+10.3 pct)
(+19.7%) (+15.5%)
Operating 1.20 982 mln 1.48
636 mln
(+21.6 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+23.7%)
(-10.9%)
Recurring 1.23 1.00 1.50
650 mln
(+22.8 pct) (+11.9 pct) (+21.8%)
(-11.2%)
Net 530 mln 506 mln 763 mln
323 mln
(+4.6 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+43.9%)
(-4.8%)
EPS Y124.24 Y410.27 Y154.51
Y65.50
Diluted EPS Y123.23 Y402.60
Shares 5 mln
1 mln Annual div
Y21.00 Y50.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div
Y9.00 Y25.00 Y11.00
-Q4 div Y12.00 Y25.00 Y11.00
NOTE - The Monogatari Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3097.TK1.