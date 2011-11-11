Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MATSUO ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.15 3.66 6.80 (-13.9 pct) (+7.2 pct) (-3.9%) Operating loss 129 mln prft 159 mln prft 50 mln (-82.6%) Recurring loss 121 mln prft 164 mln prft 50 mln

(-81.4%) Net

loss 181 mln prft 100 mln nil EPS loss Y7.05 prft Y3.88 nil

Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q4 div Y2.00 Y2.00

NOTE - Matsuo Electric Co Ltd is a major maker of capacitors.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6969.TK1.