Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOYO CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 45.65 55.79 115.00 (-18.2 pct) (+1.2 pct) (-5.8%) Operating 444 mln 3.08 2.70

(-85.5 pct) (+918.4 pct) (-35.9%) Recurring 142 mln 2.68 1.95 (-94.7 pct) (-42.1%) Net

168 mln 1.43 900 mln

(-88.2 pct) (-26.1%) EPS Y0.47 Y4.11 Y2.41 Diluted EPS

Y0.42 Y3.55 Annual div Y1.00

Y1.00 -Q4 div Y1.00 Y1.00

NOTE - Toyo Construction Co Ltd is a civil engineering company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1890.TK1.