Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NITTO FC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 17.03 17.06 18.00
8.90 (-0.2 pct) (-22.0 pct)
(+5.7%) (+11.8%)
Operating 1.93 1.82 2.10
1.10 (+6.1 pct) (-32.7 pct)
(+8.7%) (+27.4%)
Recurring 1.79 1.60 2.20
1.20 (+11.9 pct) (-44.5 pct)
(+22.8%) (+19.4%)
Net 810 mln 920 mln 1.32
720 mln
(-12.0 pct) (-43.2 pct) (+62.9%)
(+22.2%)
EPS Y30.03 Y33.07 Y48.92
Y26.68
Annual div Y20.00 Y16.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y8.00
Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00
Y8.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Nitto FC Co Ltd is a medium-sized compound
fertilizer maker.
