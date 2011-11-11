Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ANDO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 64.42 72.54 170.00 (-11.2 pct) (-5.8 pct) (+6.0%) Operating loss 1.48 loss 168 mln prft 3.20 (+206.9%) Recurring loss 1.72 loss 624 mln prft 2.60 Net loss 1.27 loss 1.64 prft 1.00 EPS
loss Y15.37 loss Y19.83 prft Y12.09
Annual div Y1.50 Y1.50 -Q4 div Y1.50 Y1.50
NOTE - Ando Corp is a contractor specialising in building construction.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1816.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest