ANDO CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 64.42 72.54 170.00 (-11.2 pct) (-5.8 pct) (+6.0%) Operating loss 1.48 loss 168 mln prft 3.20 (+206.9%) Recurring loss 1.72 loss 624 mln prft 2.60 Net loss 1.27 loss 1.64 prft 1.00 EPS

loss Y15.37 loss Y19.83 prft Y12.09

Annual div Y1.50 Y1.50 -Q4 div Y1.50 Y1.50

NOTE - Ando Corp is a contractor specialising in building construction.

