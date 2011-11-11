Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOWA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 19.87 17.84 38.20 (+11.4 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+6.4%) Recurring prft 5.74 loss 991 mln prft 9.00 (+268.3%) Net 4.11 3.10 6.00 (+32.7 pct) (-20.6 pct) (-0.4%) EPS

Y13.57 Y10.23 Y17.34

Annual div Y2.00 Y1.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Towa Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8558.TK1.