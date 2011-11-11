Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOWA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 19.87
17.84 38.20
(+11.4 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+6.4%)
Recurring prft 5.74 loss 991 mln prft 9.00
(+268.3%) Net 4.11
3.10 6.00
(+32.7 pct) (-20.6 pct) (-0.4%) EPS
Y13.57 Y10.23 Y17.34
Annual div
Y2.00 Y1.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Towa Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8558.TK1.