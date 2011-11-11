Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKYO CATHODE LABORATORY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.74 2.41 3.84 (-27.7 pct) (-33.9 pct) (-13.7%) Operating loss 126 mln loss 28 mln loss 245 mln

Recurring loss 145 mln loss 55 mln loss 266 mln Net loss 155 mln loss 137 mln loss 297 mln EPS loss Y27.19 loss Y24.11 loss Y52.17 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Tokyo Cathode Laboratory Co Ltd produces semiconductor testing equipment.

