Nov 11 (Reuters) -

PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 145.29 143.03 329.00 (+1.6 pct) (-8.9 pct) (+8.8%) Operating 4.63 2.86 9.50

(+62.1 pct) (+87.4 pct)

(-2.9%) Recurring 4.05 1.58 7.90 (+156.6 pct) (+6.3%) Net

906 mln 627 mln 2.10

(+44.6 pct) (-2.9%) EPS Y3.17 Y2.55 Y7.34 Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q4 div Y2.00 Y2.00

NOTE - Penta-Ocean Construction Co Ltd is a leading company in water-front dredging. Strong in large-scale water-front projects in Middle East, Asia.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1893.TK1.