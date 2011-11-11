Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOKYO SOIR CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
13.33 13.15 17.00
(+1.3 pct) (+2.0 pct)
Operating 847 mln 795 mln 500 mln
(+6.6 pct)
Recurring 927 mln 860 mln 600 mln
(+7.7 pct)
Net 477 mln 603 mln 300 mln
(-21.0 pct)
EPS Y25.82 Y32.54 Y16.23
NOTE - Tokyo Soir Co Ltd is a specialised manufacturer of
womens formal wear.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
