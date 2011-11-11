Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKYO SOIR CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

13.33 13.15 17.00

(+1.3 pct) (+2.0 pct) Operating 847 mln 795 mln 500 mln

(+6.6 pct) Recurring 927 mln 860 mln 600 mln

(+7.7 pct) Net 477 mln 603 mln 300 mln

(-21.0 pct) EPS Y25.82 Y32.54 Y16.23

NOTE - Tokyo Soir Co Ltd is a specialised manufacturer of womens formal wear.

