UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
RIKEN CORUNDUM CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.34 6.50 Operating 270 mln 230 mln Recurring 250 mln 244 mln Net 130 mln 140 mln
NOTE - Riken Corundum Co Ltd is a major producer of sandpaper. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5395.TK1.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors