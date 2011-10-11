Oct 11 (Reuters) -

YURTEC CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to

March 31,2012

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 188.00 Operating 3.10 Recurring 3.70 Net 1.70 NOTE - Yurtec Corp is an electrical engineering company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1934.TK1.