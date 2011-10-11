UPDATE 4-China invites Britain to attend new Silk Road summit -sources
* "One Belt, One Road" summit key 2017 diplomatic event for China
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
YURTEC CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST Sales 188.00 Operating 3.10 Recurring 3.70 Net 1.70 NOTE - Yurtec Corp is an electrical engineering company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1934.TK1.
* "One Belt, One Road" summit key 2017 diplomatic event for China
SHANGHAI, Feb 8 Shanghai stocks rose to a near one-month high on Wednesday, as a strong rally in financial shares erased initial worries stemming from data showing the nation's foreign exchange reserves fell below a psychological level.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 Malaysia's exports growth expanded for a second consecutive month in December, on strong demand for electronic and electrical goods and commodities, government data showed on Wednesday.