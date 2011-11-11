Nov 11 (Reuters) -
FUKUSHIMA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 6.77
7.13 13.00
(-5.0 pct) (-4.2 pct) (-5.4%)
Recurring 622 mln 440 mln 1.30
(+41.3 pct) (+170.8 pct)
(+13.1%) Net 603 mln
490 mln 1.30 (+23.0
pct) (+51.9 pct) EPS
Y2.62 Y2.13 Y5.65
Annual div
Y1.00 nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y1.00
NOTE - Fukushima Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8562.TK1.