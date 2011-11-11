Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FUKUSHIMA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 6.77 7.13 13.00 (-5.0 pct) (-4.2 pct) (-5.4%) Recurring 622 mln 440 mln 1.30

(+41.3 pct) (+170.8 pct) (+13.1%) Net 603 mln 490 mln 1.30 (+23.0 pct) (+51.9 pct) EPS

Y2.62 Y2.13 Y5.65

Annual div Y1.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

Y1.00

NOTE - Fukushima Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

