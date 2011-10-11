Homewares retailer Dunelm raises interim dividend
Feb 8 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc raised its interim dividend by 8.3 percent after notching up a rise in half-year sales on strong online business.
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
TABIO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.76 5.96 15.50 (+13.5 pct) (-7.5 pct) (+8.8%) Operating prft 62 mln loss 143 mln prft 840 mln (+111.0%) Recurring prft 76 mln loss 133 mln prft 861 mln
(+101.9%) Net
loss 67 mln loss 113 mln prft 303 mln
(+100.1%)
EPS loss Y9.97 loss Y16.66 prft Y44.48 Annual div
Y20.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Tabio Corp is a specialised wholesaler of socks.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2668.TK1.
Feb 8 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc raised its interim dividend by 8.3 percent after notching up a rise in half-year sales on strong online business.
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
KARACHI, Feb 8 For years, violence kept most of Pakistan's aspiring young musicians from following their dreams, whether the threat of Taliban militant attacks or gang wars in the crowded southern port city of Karachi.