Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANKO SANGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.40 9.80 Operating loss 180 mln prft 80 mln Recurring loss 180 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 200 mln prft 70 mln

NOTE - Sanko Sangyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of special printed products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7922.TK1.