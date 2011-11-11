Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.50 1.97 2.80 (-23.6 pct) (-7.4 pct) (-5.5%) Operating loss 74 mln prft 40 mln loss 294 mln

(-15.8 pct)

Recurring loss 92 mln prft 22 mln loss 364 mln

(+377.3 pct) Net

loss 94 mln loss 14 mln loss 369 mln EPS loss Y9.09 loss Y1.39 loss Y35.35

Shares 10 mln 10 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Kamogawa Grand Hotel Ltd is a hotel operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

