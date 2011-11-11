Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.50
1.97 2.80
(-23.6 pct) (-7.4 pct) (-5.5%)
Operating loss 74 mln prft 40 mln loss 294 mln
(-15.8 pct)
Recurring loss 92 mln prft
22 mln loss 364 mln
(+377.3 pct) Net
loss 94 mln loss 14 mln loss 369 mln
EPS loss Y9.09 loss Y1.39 loss Y35.35
Shares 10 mln 10 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Kamogawa Grand Hotel Ltd is a hotel operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9695.TK1.