Aug 11 (Reuters) -
DAISHINKU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.94
8.94 20.00 41.00
(+11.3 pct) (+46.1 pct)
Operating 363 mln 707 mln 1.10
2.50 (-48.6 pct)
Recurring 80 mln
294 mln 900 mln 2.10 (-72.7
pct) Net
29 mln 119 mln 450 mln
1.20 (-75.5 pct)
EPS Y0.70
Y2.87 Y10.85 Y28.94
NOTE - Daishinku Corp is a specialist manufacturer of
crystal resonators.
