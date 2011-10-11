Oct 11 (Reuters) -

PASSPORT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.92 6.79 13.90 (+1.9 pct) (-1.8 pct) (0.0%) Operating 356 mln 269 mln 600 mln

(+32.2 pct) (+40.3 pct)

(-3.5%) Recurring 324 mln 240 mln 550 mln (+34.6 pct) (+48.7 pct) (-4.3%) Net

88 mln 117 mln 200 mln

(-25.1 pct) (-23.8 pct) (-27.5%) EPS Y17.43 Y23.28 Y39.60 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y8.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y8.00

NOTE - Passport Co Ltd is a retailer of interior goods and household items.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

