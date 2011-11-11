Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SUMITOMO MITSUI CONSTRUCTION CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 129.90 136.26 318.00 (-4.7 pct) (-7.8 pct) (+6.5%) Operating 884 mln 1.48 5.00

(-40.1 pct)

(+0.8%) Recurring loss 259 mln prft 872 mln prft 3.70

(+2.8%) Net

loss 521 mln prft 385 mln prft 1.80

(+16.8%)

EPS loss Y1.83 prft Y1.37 prft Y6.32 EPS

Y0.66 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co Ltd was formed from the merger of Mitsui Construction and Sumitomo Construction on April 1, 2003 .

