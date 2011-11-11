Nov 11 (Reuters) -
CERESPO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.30
3.55 7.20
(-7.2 pct) (-2.9 pct) (-2.4%)
Operating loss 86 mln loss 152 mln loss 30 mln
Recurring loss 30 mln loss 141 mln
prft 20 mln Net prft 12 mln loss
121 mln prft 25 mln EPS prft
Y2.28 loss Y22.18 prft Y4.56 Shares
6 mln 6 mln
Annual div
Y6.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Cerespo Co Ltd conducts ceremony for sanctifying
ground.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9625.TK1.