CERESPO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.30 3.55 7.20 (-7.2 pct) (-2.9 pct) (-2.4%) Operating loss 86 mln loss 152 mln loss 30 mln

Recurring loss 30 mln loss 141 mln prft 20 mln Net prft 12 mln loss 121 mln prft 25 mln EPS prft Y2.28 loss Y22.18 prft Y4.56 Shares

6 mln 6 mln

Annual div

Y6.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Cerespo Co Ltd conducts ceremony for sanctifying ground.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

