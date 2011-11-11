Nov 11 (Reuters) -

UNOZAWA-GUMI IRON WORKS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.09 2.53 4.33 (-17.6 pct) (+43.3 pct) (-7.1%) Operating loss 36 mln prft 214 mln prft 25 mln

(+339.1 pct) (-81.5%) Recurring loss 39 mln prft 212 mln prft 15 mln

(+457.0 pct) (-89.5%) Net

loss 47 mln prft 163 mln loss 35 mln

(+115.8 pct)

EPS loss Y4.21 prft Y14.60 loss Y3.13 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Unozawa-gumi Iron Works Ltd is a medium-standing maker of industrial pumps and blowers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

