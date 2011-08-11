BRIEF-Sports Seoul issues 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says all of its previously announced 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed as of Feb. 9
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
GAIA HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.49 4.48 10.89 (+0.3 pct) (+173.4 pct) (+15.2%) Operating prft 45 mln loss 54 mln prft 413 mln (+95.7%) Recurring prft 22 mln loss 61 mln prft 380 mln
(+133.1%) Net
loss 160 mln prft 171 mln prft 59 mln
(-82.3%)
EPS loss Y1,583.12 prft Y1,689.31 prft Y582.22 EPS Y1,685.62 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Gaia Holdings Corp engages in R&D and sales of computer software.
* Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger Source text: [Myntra ties-up with Tommy Hilfiger - Shoppers in India given a chance to pick the TommyXGigi collection straight off the ramp from the show in Los Angeles] Further company coverage:
* Gao Xiangjun entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated individual third party for disposal