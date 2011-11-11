Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ARIAKE JAPAN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.18 12.44 31.36 (+22.0 pct) (+17.1 pct) (+15.9%) Operating 2.08 1.63 4.25

(+27.7 pct) (+32.4 pct) (+12.3%) Recurring 1.69 1.20 4.37 (+40.3 pct) (+9.1 pct) (+25.3%) Net

847 mln 482 mln 2.35

(+75.4 pct) (+21.8 pct) (+36.9%) EPS Y26.61 Y15.17 Y73.83 Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Ariake Japan Co Ltd is a maker of natural seasonings.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2815.TK1.