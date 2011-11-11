Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ARIAKE JAPAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.18
12.44 31.36
(+22.0 pct) (+17.1 pct) (+15.9%)
Operating 2.08 1.63 4.25
(+27.7 pct) (+32.4 pct)
(+12.3%) Recurring 1.69
1.20 4.37
(+40.3 pct) (+9.1 pct) (+25.3%) Net
847 mln 482 mln 2.35
(+75.4 pct) (+21.8 pct)
(+36.9%) EPS Y26.61
Y15.17 Y73.83 Annual div
Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Ariake Japan Co Ltd is a maker of natural
seasonings.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2815.TK1.