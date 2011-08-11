Aug 11 (Reuters) -
CROSS MARKETING INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.92
1.62 4.30
(+18.0 pct) (+24.6 pct) (+23.4%)
Operating 196 mln 206 mln 445 mln
(-5.1 pct) (+125.7 pct)
(+10.1%) Recurring 200 mln
209 mln 451 mln (-4.2
pct) (+117.8 pct) (+10.6%) Net
107 mln 122 mln 249 mln
(-12.2 pct) (+121.3 pct)
(+12.6%) EPS Y34.98
Y38.36 Y81.35 Shares 3
mln 3 mln Annual div
Y7.00
Y5.50
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y3.50
Y3.50
NOTE - Cross Marketing Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
