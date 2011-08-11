Aug 11 (Reuters) -

CROSS MARKETING INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.92 1.62 4.30 (+18.0 pct) (+24.6 pct) (+23.4%) Operating 196 mln 206 mln 445 mln

(-5.1 pct) (+125.7 pct) (+10.1%) Recurring 200 mln 209 mln 451 mln (-4.2 pct) (+117.8 pct) (+10.6%) Net

107 mln 122 mln 249 mln

(-12.2 pct) (+121.3 pct) (+12.6%) EPS Y34.98 Y38.36 Y81.35 Shares 3 mln 3 mln Annual div

Y7.00 Y5.50 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y2.00

-Q4 div Y3.50

Y3.50

NOTE - Cross Marketing Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

