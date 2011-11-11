Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 583.65
579.92 1.21 trln
(+0.6 pct) (-6.0 pct) (-0.6%)
Operating 9.05 917 mln 19.00
(+886.2 pct)
(+72.8%) Recurring 15.70
8.59 32.00
(+82.8 pct) (+25.1 pct) (+18.1%) Net
20.58 413 mln 35.00
(-90.1 pct)
EPS Y52.16
Y1.05 Y88.72 Diluted EPS
Y52.12 Y1.05
Annual div Y10.00
Y7.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd is the full company
name.
