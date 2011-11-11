Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FUKUI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.98 19.87 38.70 (+10.6 pct) (-5.8 pct) (-0.7%) Recurring 8.31 5.90 9.60

(+41.0 pct) (+22.2 pct)

(+4.2%) Net 6.95 3.07 8.00 (+126.5 pct) (+2.8 pct) (+29.5%) EPS

Y28.96 Y12.60 Y33.34

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Fukui Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

