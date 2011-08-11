BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 970.6 million rupees versus 113.6 million rupees year ago
COSMO BIO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.70 3.29 7.53 (+12.4 pct) (+18.4 pct) (+12.8%) Operating 588 mln 461 mln 765 mln
(+27.5 pct) (+51.0 pct)
(+9.2%) Recurring 570 mln 445 mln 783 mln (+28.2 pct) (+40.1 pct) (+23.2%) Net
316 mln 278 mln 433 mln
(+13.8 pct) (+40.5 pct) (+16.0%) EPS Y5,234.19 Y4,598.09 Y7,170.68 Annual div
Y1,800.00 Y1,800.00 -Q2 div Y800.00 nil
-Q4 div Y1,800.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - Cosmo Bio Co Ltd is involved in export, import and sales of research reagents and instruments.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of deal regarding commencement of Slovenian Epilepsy Clinical Tests with Medicinal Cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 96.5 million rupees versus 86.8 million rupees year ago