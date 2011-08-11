Aug 11 (Reuters) -

COSMO BIO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.70 3.29 7.53 (+12.4 pct) (+18.4 pct) (+12.8%) Operating 588 mln 461 mln 765 mln

(+27.5 pct) (+51.0 pct)

(+9.2%) Recurring 570 mln 445 mln 783 mln (+28.2 pct) (+40.1 pct) (+23.2%) Net

316 mln 278 mln 433 mln

(+13.8 pct) (+40.5 pct) (+16.0%) EPS Y5,234.19 Y4,598.09 Y7,170.68 Annual div

Y1,800.00 Y1,800.00 -Q2 div Y800.00 nil

-Q4 div Y1,800.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Cosmo Bio Co Ltd is involved in export, import and sales of research reagents and instruments.

