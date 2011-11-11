Nov 11 (Reuters) -
JAPAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CENTER CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST Sales 14.38
19.79 Operating 536 mln 601 mln
Recurring 541 mln 591 mln
Net 309 mln 339 mln
EPS Y336.94 Y365.19
NOTE - Japan Property Management Center Co Ltd is the full
company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3276.TK1.