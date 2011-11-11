Nov 11 (Reuters) -

THE MINATO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 29.88 30.69 58.00 (-2.6 pct) (-8.7 pct) (-5.5%) Recurring 7.39 6.90 9.80

(+7.1 pct) (+62.1 pct) (-15.8%) Net 4.69 4.60 6.20 (+2.1 pct) (+220.3 pct) (-18.4%) EPS

Y11.64 Y11.20 Y15.36

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - The Minato Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8543.TK1.