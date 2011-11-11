Nov 11 (Reuters) -
THE MINATO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 29.88
30.69 58.00
(-2.6 pct) (-8.7 pct) (-5.5%)
Recurring 7.39 6.90 9.80
(+7.1 pct) (+62.1 pct)
(-15.8%) Net 4.69
4.60 6.20
(+2.1 pct) (+220.3 pct) (-18.4%) EPS
Y11.64 Y11.20 Y15.36
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - The Minato Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8543.TK1.