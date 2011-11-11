Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ODAWARA AUTO-MACHINE MFG CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.90 2.21 Operating loss 99 mln prft 116 mln Recurring loss 62 mln prft 148 mln Net loss 43 mln prft 99 mln

NOTE - Odawara Auto-Machine Mfg Co Ltd is the full company name.