Nov 11 (Reuters) -

PARKING MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.21 1.91 4.64 (+15.5 pct) (+19.7%) Operating 59 mln 62 mln 130 mln

(-5.1 pct) (+42.4%) Recurring 57 mln 67 mln 129 mln (-14.6 pct) (+31.1%) Net

25 mln 35 mln 56 mln

(-28.6 pct) (+17.8%)

EPS Y3.44 Y4.82

Y7.71 Diluted EPS Y3.36 Y4.67 Annual div Y2.00 Y200.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y200.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Parking Management Organization Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3251.TK1.