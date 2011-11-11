Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HACHIJUNI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 64.69 60.46 116.50 (+7.0 pct) (-3.8 pct) (-1.1%) Recurring 21.59 15.40 24.40

(+40.2 pct) (+21.1 pct) (-24.2%) Net 13.33 8.41 15.00 (+58.5 pct) (+12.9 pct) (-22.0%) EPS

Y26.08 Y16.05 Y29.34

Annual div Y6.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Hachijuni Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

