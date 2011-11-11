Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HACHIJUNI BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 64.69
60.46 116.50
(+7.0 pct) (-3.8 pct) (-1.1%)
Recurring 21.59 15.40 24.40
(+40.2 pct) (+21.1 pct)
(-24.2%) Net 13.33
8.41 15.00
(+58.5 pct) (+12.9 pct) (-22.0%) EPS
Y26.08 Y16.05 Y29.34
Annual div
Y6.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Hachijuni Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
