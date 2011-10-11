Oct 11 (Reuters) -

JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.71 5.70 Operating 197 mln 200 mln Recurring 118 mln 200 mln Net loss 199 mln loss 90 mln

NOTE - Japan Electronic Materials Corp produces parts for semiconductor testing machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6855.TK1.