Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANKO SANGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.46 4.47 Operating loss 125 mln prft 27 mln Recurring loss 122 mln prft 11 mln Net loss 164 mln prft 6 mln

NOTE - Sanko Sangyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of special printed products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7922.TK1.