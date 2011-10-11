Oct 11 (Reuters) -

MEDICAL CARE SERVICE COMPANY INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 8.22 7.44 9.80

4.65 (+10.6 pct) (+27.6 pct)

(+19.1%) (+16.9%) Operating 367 mln 536 mln

(-31.6 pct) (+52.3 pct)

Recurring 557 mln 535 mln 1.00 400 mln

(+4.1 pct) (+61.0 pct) (+79.5%)

(+60.4%) Net 272 mln 312 mln 450 mln

180 mln

(-12.7 pct) (+81.5 pct) (+65.0%)

(+57.8%) EPS Y19,072.03 Y21,835.71 Y31,428.97

Y12,571.59 Diluted EPS Y19,017.51 Y21,821.97

Annual div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00 -Q4 div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00

NOTE - Medical Care Service Company Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2494.TK1.