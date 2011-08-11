Aug 11 (Reuters) -
MAKOTO CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.13
837 mln 1.49 5.42
(+34.5 pct) (+45.5 pct)
Operating 69 mln 25 mln 27 mln
346 mln
(+176.7 pct)
Recurring 66 mln 17 mln
10 mln 310 mln
(+272.8 pct)
Net 40 mln 10 mln
8 mln 187 mln
(+270.9 pct)
EPS Y2,001.18 Y539.60
Y419.33 Y9,317.54
NOTE - Makoto Construction Co Ltd is involved in house
construction and remodeling business.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8995.TK1.