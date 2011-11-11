Nov 11 (Reuters) -
MIYAKO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.92
3.01 6.50
(-2.9 pct) (0.0 pct) (+0.2%)
Operating 197 mln 173 mln 530 mln
(+14.2 pct) (+8.8 pct)
(+0.5%) Recurring 214 mln
185 mln 565 mln (+16.0
pct) (+10.3 pct) (+1.8%) Net
128 mln 107 mln 325 mln
(+19.9 pct) (+6.4 pct)
(+4.1%) EPS Y43.62
Y36.39 Y110.51 Shares 5
mln 5 mln Annual div
Y25.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Miyako Inc produces water supply/drainage fixtures.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
