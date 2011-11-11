Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MIYAKO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.92 3.01 6.50 (-2.9 pct) (0.0 pct) (+0.2%) Operating 197 mln 173 mln 530 mln

(+14.2 pct) (+8.8 pct)

(+0.5%) Recurring 214 mln 185 mln 565 mln (+16.0 pct) (+10.3 pct) (+1.8%) Net

128 mln 107 mln 325 mln

(+19.9 pct) (+6.4 pct) (+4.1%) EPS Y43.62 Y36.39 Y110.51 Shares 5 mln 5 mln Annual div

Y25.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Miyako Inc produces water supply/drainage fixtures.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

