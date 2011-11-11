Nov 11 (Reuters) -

BANK OF KYOTO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 57.08 62.10 106.20 (-8.0 pct) (+0.7 pct) (-8.5%) Recurring 16.61 20.42 25.10

(-18.6 pct) (+49.7 pct) (-24.2%) Net 10.29 11.92 15.30 (-13.6 pct) (+44.4 pct) (-16.2%) EPS

Y27.23 Y31.54 Y40.49

Annual div Y11.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Bank of Kyoto Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8369.TK1.