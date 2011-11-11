Nov 11 (Reuters) -
BANK OF KYOTO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 57.08
62.10 106.20
(-8.0 pct) (+0.7 pct) (-8.5%)
Recurring 16.61 20.42 25.10
(-18.6 pct) (+49.7 pct)
(-24.2%) Net 10.29
11.92 15.30
(-13.6 pct) (+44.4 pct) (-16.2%) EPS
Y27.23 Y31.54 Y40.49
Annual div
Y11.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Bank of Kyoto Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8369.TK1.