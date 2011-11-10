Nov 11 (Reuters) -

UBIC INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.69 495 mln 3.60 (+442.1 pct) (-18.3 pct) (+33.1%) Operating prft 1.43 loss 32 mln prft 920 mln (-13.5%) Recurring prft 1.39 loss 66 mln prft 870 mln

(-14.1%) Net

prft 792 mln loss 67 mln prft 500 mln

(-31.5%)

EPS prft Y602.36 loss Y58.40 prft Y380.11 Diluted EPS Y494.06 Annual div Y25.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y25.00

NOTE - Ubic Inc is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2158.TK1.