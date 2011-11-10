Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
UBIC INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.69 495 mln 3.60 (+442.1 pct) (-18.3 pct) (+33.1%) Operating prft 1.43 loss 32 mln prft 920 mln (-13.5%) Recurring prft 1.39 loss 66 mln prft 870 mln
(-14.1%) Net
prft 792 mln loss 67 mln prft 500 mln
(-31.5%)
EPS prft Y602.36 loss Y58.40 prft Y380.11 Diluted EPS Y494.06 Annual div Y25.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Ubic Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2158.TK1.
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DAKAR, Feb 7 Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Tigo Senegal subsidiary to the local Wari group for $129 million.