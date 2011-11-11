Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KFE JAPAN CO LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.85 3.35 7.45 (-15.1 pct) (-15.0 pct) (+23.9%) Operating prft 22 mln loss 43 mln
Recurring prft 8 mln loss 89 mln prft 165 mln Net loss 14 mln loss 102 mln prft 164 mln EPS loss Y570.59 loss Y4,421.61 prft Y6,542.73 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - KFE Japan Co Ltd. is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3061.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest