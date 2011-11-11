Nov 11 (Reuters) -
KITA-NIPPON BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 11.40
11.92 22.60
(-4.4 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-4.8%)
Recurring 1.35 1.68 2.00
(-20.0 pct) (+4.3 pct)
(-20.6%) Net 973 mln
885 mln 1.20 (+9.9
pct) (-8.1 pct) EPS
Y113.75 Y102.57 Y140.28
Annual div
Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Kita-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8551.TK1.