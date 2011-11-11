Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KITA-NIPPON BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 11.40 11.92 22.60 (-4.4 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-4.8%) Recurring 1.35 1.68 2.00

(-20.0 pct) (+4.3 pct) (-20.6%) Net 973 mln 885 mln 1.20 (+9.9 pct) (-8.1 pct) EPS

Y113.75 Y102.57 Y140.28

Annual div Y50.00 Y50.00 -Q2 div Y25.00 Y30.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y25.00

NOTE - Kita-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

