BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
AISAN TECHNOLOGY CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 682 mln
1.65
(+17.3%) Operating
loss 44 mln prft 50 mln
Recurring loss 36 mln prft 60 mln
Net loss 39 mln prft 50 mln EPS loss Y8.61
prft Y10.85 Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Aisan Technology Corp develops and sells software for public works.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4667.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest