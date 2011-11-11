Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FUJICOPIAN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

7.74 7.92 10.70

(-2.3 pct) (+29.1 pct) Operating 637 mln 457 mln 550 mln

(+39.2 pct) Recurring 575 mln 333 mln 550 mln

(+72.6 pct) Net 392 mln 226 mln 400 mln

(+73.0 pct) EPS Y24.28 Y13.94 Y24.74

NOTE - Fujicopian Co Ltd is a leading developer and manufacturer of wide variety of recording printing media.

