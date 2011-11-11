Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TAKATORI CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 8.52 4.68 7.59

4.00 (+82.3 pct) (+45.2 pct)

(-11.0%) (+12.7%) Operating 682 mln 170 mln 469 mln

247 mln

(+301.1 pct) (-31.3%)

(+31.5%) Recurring 776 mln 197 mln 532 mln

264 mln

(+293.9 pct) (-31.4%)

(+19.8%) Net 458 mln 198 mln 319 mln

158 mln

(+131.1 pct) (-30.2%)

EPS Y83.88 Y36.30

Y58.53 Y29.01 Shares 5 mln 5 mln

Annual div Y23.00 Y8.00

Y17.00 -Q2 div Y7.00

nil Y8.50 -Q4 div Y16.00 Y8.00 Y8.50

NOTE - Takatori Corp is a maker of chip manufacturing equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

