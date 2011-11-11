Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SHIRAI ELECTRONICS INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.41 11.85 26.00 (-3.8 pct) (+22.3 pct) (+11.7%) Operating loss 69 mln loss 154 mln prft 400 mln (+312.4%) Recurring loss 304 mln loss 465 mln prft 150 mln Net loss 364 mln loss 592 mln prft 90 mln EPS

loss Y26.11 loss Y42.42 prft Y6.44

Annual div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Shirai Electronics Industrial Co Ltd is engaged in printed-wiring board business.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6658.TK1.