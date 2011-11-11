Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ASAHI CONCRETE WORKS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.03
5.53 12.00
(-9.1 pct) (+0.3 pct) (-2.3%)
Operating loss 56 mln loss 69 mln prft 150 mln
(+276.6%) Recurring loss 36 mln loss
53 mln prft 130 mln
(+95.5%) Net
loss 37 mln loss 92 mln prft 100 mln
EPS loss Y2.83 loss Y7.04 prft Y7.61
Shares 13 mln 13 mln
Annual div
Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50 Y7.50
NOTE - Asahi Concrete Works Co Ltd is a concrete products
maker.
