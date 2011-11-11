Nov 11 (Reuters) -

ASAHI CONCRETE WORKS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.03 5.53 12.00 (-9.1 pct) (+0.3 pct) (-2.3%) Operating loss 56 mln loss 69 mln prft 150 mln (+276.6%) Recurring loss 36 mln loss 53 mln prft 130 mln

(+95.5%) Net

loss 37 mln loss 92 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y2.83 loss Y7.04 prft Y7.61

Shares 13 mln 13 mln

Annual div

Y7.50 Y7.50 -Q4 div Y7.50 Y7.50

NOTE - Asahi Concrete Works Co Ltd is a concrete products maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

