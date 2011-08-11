Aug 11 (Reuters) -

JAPAN CORPORATE HOUSING SERVICE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.92 6.01 6.26

3.00 (-1.5 pct) (-4.7 pct)

(+5.8%) (+3.1%) Operating 575 mln 587 mln 490 mln

194 mln

(-2.0 pct) (+22.2 pct) (-14.8%)

(-38.3%) Recurring 577 mln 582 mln 491 mln

205 mln

(-0.8 pct) (+22.9 pct) (-15.0%)

(-34.4%) Net 285 mln 363 mln 236 mln

96 mln

(-21.5 pct) (+49.3 pct) (-17.2%)

(-37.7%) EPS Y111.88 Y14,355.14 Y94.97

Y38.93 Annual div Y27.00 Y3,200.00 Y27.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y27.00 Y3,200.00 Y27.00

NOTE - Japan Corporate Housing Service Co Ltd is engaged in company-owned housing administration services..

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8945.TK1.